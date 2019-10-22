|
|
Lesli Alison Truax Bush
July 28, 1961-October 15, 2019
Lesli Alison Truax Bush passed away on October 15, 2019 at the family Holden Beach residence in Supply NC. Lesli grew up in Clifton Gaslight area of Cincinnati, Ohio and was a resident of Fort Thomas, Ky.
The family will receive visitors at 1:00 pm at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium West Pavilion in the North Lounge on November 3, 2019. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 pm. Light refreshments will be provided after the service. Arrangements are made by Andrews Mortuary and Crematory, Wilmington NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Holden Beach Turtle Watch program @ hbturtlewatch.org or the Sea Turtle Conservancy @ conserveturtles.org.
Please visit Andrewsmortuary.com for biographical sketch.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019