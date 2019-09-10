Services
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Leslie Ann Racer

Leslie Ann Racer

Macer - Leslie Ann Racer died unexpectedly on August 28, 2019 in Mason, Ohio, she was 47. Leslie was an incomparable mother, partner, sister and daughter.

She is survived by her longtime partner and best friend of 23 years, Sharon Walker, and their daughter, Ashley Blevins. She is also survived by her mothers, Anne Quinn and Audrey Anderson and sisters Mandy Racer and Ariane Racer. Leslie was preceded in death by her father, Roger Racer.

In lieu of flowers or cards, her family asks that you make donations to the Trevor Project @ give.thetrevorproject.org. Please visit Shorten and Ryan @shortenandryan.com For more details.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019
