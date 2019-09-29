Services
J C Battle & Sons Funeral Home Inc
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
513-281-4330
Wake
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J C Battle & Sons Funeral Home Inc
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Unitarian Church
536 Linton St.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
First Unitarian Church
536 Linton St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Edwards Jr.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Leslie Edwards Jr. Obituary
Edwards, Jr. Leslie, loving father of Diana Henry (Joseph), Imogene Bowers (Leroy, Jr.) Luqman Abdu Rahman (Khadijah) and Jacqueline Parrott. Notably, he was the oldest living Tuskegee Airman in the Greater Cincinnati area. Passed Monday, September 23, 2019 Age 95 years. Funeral Service on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St. visitation from 9:30am until 11am at First Unitarian Church . Wake Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at J.C. Battle & Sons Funeral Home. Burial at Vine Street Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati, Oh.with Full Military Honors. Donations can be made for the youth aviation scholarship foundation to gcctai.acnibo.com. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now