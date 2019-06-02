Services
Leslie Steven Knecht Obituary
Leslie Steven Knecht

Cincinnati - KNECHT, Leslie Steven - Beloved husband of Amy (nee Griffin); Dear father of Amy Knecht and Adam Knecht; Grandfather of one grandchild; Brother of Rick Knecht, Donnie Knecht and Diane; Son in law of Walt and the late Yvonne Meibaum; Brother in law of Sharon Griffin, Peggy Johnson, Stacie Test and Penny Psagdl; Cousin of Brenda Satchwell; Les passed away on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at the age of 68; Visitation will be held at the Neidhard Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave. Mt. Healthy on Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. until time of funeral service at 1:00 P.M. Les was a member of Cincinnati Cycling Club and Friendship Baptist Church; If so desired, donations may be sent to Life Center Organ Donor Network; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 2, 2019
