Lessie Mae Littlejohn
Cincinnati - Lessie Mae Littlejohn, 92, gained her wings on Monday, May 27, 2019.
A celebration of the life of Ms. Lessie Littlejohn will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at SPRING GROVE FUNERAL HOME-TRI COUNTY, 11285 Princeton Pike. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until time of the services at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019