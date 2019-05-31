Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Lessie Mae Littlejohn Obituary
Lessie Mae Littlejohn

Cincinnati - Lessie Mae Littlejohn, 92, gained her wings on Monday, May 27, 2019.

A celebration of the life of Ms. Lessie Littlejohn will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at SPRING GROVE FUNERAL HOME-TRI COUNTY, 11285 Princeton Pike. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until time of the services at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike in Springdale.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019
