|
|
Lester DeBoard
Amelia - Lester V. DeBoard, a resident of Amelia, passed away peacefully March 31, 2019 at the age of 79. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth DeBoard (nee Burden), devoted father of Brian, Rhonda and Kristina DeBoard and dear brother of Howard DeBoard (Florence). Lester was a career U.S. Navy veteran for 27 years, honorably serving in the Vietnam War. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5 at 11 AM at Pierce Township Cemetery, 950 Locust Corner Rd., Cincinnati 45245. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019