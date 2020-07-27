Lester H. GajusGreen Twp. -GAJUS, Lester H. - Beloved husband for 65 years of Pauline (nee Schumacher) Gajus. Devoted father of Greg Gajus, Lynn (Dan) DeClark and Kathy Lloyd. Dear grandfather of Jeff (Becca), Kevin (Katelyn) Tom DeClark, Ben and Lauren Lloyd. Great grandfather of Will and Amelia DeClark. Brother of the late Louis Gajus, Carl Gajus, Margie Niehaus and Ralph Gajus. Passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Resident of Green Twp. He was a member of Norwood Lodge No. 576 F&AM, Scottish Rite, Syrian Shrine and also a former member of Winton Place Vets. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Private Graveside Service will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery.