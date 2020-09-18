Levi Oaks



Ormond Beach, FL - Levi Oaks, 79, passed away on September 13, 2020. Loving husband to June Oaks nee Hertenstein and the late Geraldine Oaks nee Gabbard, son of the late Seldon & Bessie Oaks, father of Gary(Connie) Oaks, Deborah (Paul) Kuhlman, Tearra(Aaron Metzger) Szpondowski, Cindi (Mark Iori) Gray,Grandfather of Christopher(Krista) Oaks, Jennifer(Mike) Connelly, Gabrielle (Caitlin) Spears, Chloe Oaks, Riley Szpondowski, Gavin & Scarlett Gray, Great-Grandfather of Eila & Crosby Connelly, Audrey Oaks, and arriving in October Mavis Spears, also survived by step-grandchildren Noah & Sebastian Iori. Levi was stepfather to Joshua Wagner, Jacquelyn(Robert) Broerman, Jenna(Nick) Testa, Jacob(Heather Strauser) Wagner, step-grandchildren Trey, Whitney, & Kelcy Lefeld, Clara Broerman, Maxwell & Alexander Testa, Jayden Wagner. He was a truck driver for 50 years while in Cincinnati and retired in Ormond Beach, FL. Service to be held at Spring Grove Funeral Homes, 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223 on Tuesday, 09/22/2020, visitation 1pm with service immediately following at 2pm, entombment at Spring Grove Cemetery.









