Lewellyn G. ParrottMiamitown, OH - Age 80, passed away on July 8, 2020. She retired from Standard Publishing Co. She is survived by one sister, Janice (Bill) Beale and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Miamitown Church of Christ, 6670 State Route 128, Miamitown, OH 45041 on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 3 pm until the time of the service at 4 pm. Burial will follow in Belleville, Kansas. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com