LEWIS BOBB
Sharonville - Lewis E. Beloved husband of the late M. Garnet Bobb. Dear brother of the late Mary Thompson. Uncle of Tammy Whitener, Terry Larkins, Carla (Dennis) Overberg, and Carl and Robert Thompson. Longtime employee of Holthaus Plumbing. Died Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019, age 77. Visitation Tuesday Aug. 20, from 9:00AM until Funeral Service at 10:30AM both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Burial in Cynthiana, KY. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019