Lewis "Lew" W. Hall II
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Beryl J. Hall (nee Nieman). Loving father of Beth Koth and Bill (Heather) Hall. Cherished grandfather of Josh, Nathan, Samantha and Ethan. Monday June 10, 2019. Age 69 years. Visitation 10 AM Thursday June 13th, followed by a 12 PM Funeral Service at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home, 2880 Boudinot Ave., 45238. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 12, 2019