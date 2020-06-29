Lillian C. Mayer (nee Cogswell)
Anderson Twp. - Lillian C. Mayer (nee Cogswell) a remarkable woman, wife of the late Joseph P. Mayer, beloved mother of Mary F. (Ed) Zins, Patricia A., Joseph P. Jr., Martha E., Katherine L. Mayer, and Angela G. (David) Reed, dear grandmother of Erin (Thomas) Geaghan, Joseph P. (Lindsey) Mayer III, Colleen (Sean) Crampton, Quillan (Alexandra) and August Reed, Emily (Michael) Foster, great-grandmother of Hudson, Athan, Caedmon, Galilee, Cedar, Cyprian, Cyrene, Joey IV, Liam, Mave, Wynne and the late Niecene, sister of the late Frances Cogswell. Died June 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Residence Anderson Twp. Friends may visit at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Westwood, on Thur. July 2, from 9-10 AM. PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church. Memorials to charity of your choice. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Anderson Twp. - Lillian C. Mayer (nee Cogswell) a remarkable woman, wife of the late Joseph P. Mayer, beloved mother of Mary F. (Ed) Zins, Patricia A., Joseph P. Jr., Martha E., Katherine L. Mayer, and Angela G. (David) Reed, dear grandmother of Erin (Thomas) Geaghan, Joseph P. (Lindsey) Mayer III, Colleen (Sean) Crampton, Quillan (Alexandra) and August Reed, Emily (Michael) Foster, great-grandmother of Hudson, Athan, Caedmon, Galilee, Cedar, Cyprian, Cyrene, Joey IV, Liam, Mave, Wynne and the late Niecene, sister of the late Frances Cogswell. Died June 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Residence Anderson Twp. Friends may visit at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Westwood, on Thur. July 2, from 9-10 AM. PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church. Memorials to charity of your choice. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.