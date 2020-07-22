1/1
Lillian G. Knust - Durham
Lillian G. Knust - Durham

Madeira - Lillian G. (nee Geller) age 103 of Madeira passed away on Wednesday July 22, 2020. Widow of Clarence Knust and Henry Durham. Great friend of George Mann. Loving mother of David (Susan) Knust and Victoria (Richard) Goettke. Grandmother of Todd (Jessica), Greg (Sol), Rich (Courtney), Andrew (Marselle) and Ellie (Bryant). Five great-grandchildren also survive, Samantha, Rachel, Maxwell, William and Charles. Sister of Mary Jean (Frank) Lane and the late Charles (Ruth) Geller and Jeanette Geller. U.S. Coast Guard WWII Veteran, Lillian proudly served her country and loved being a mother and was an accomplished business woman. She was blessed with strong family values, companions who loved her, children who honored her and grandchildren and great-grandchildren that made her proud. Friends may begin to gather Saturday July 25, 2020 at 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 10:00 am both at St. Gertrude Catholic Church 6543 Miami Ave, Cin., OH 45243. Memorials suggested to Honor Flight or Little Sisters of the Poor. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
