Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
12191 Mill Rd.
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Neumann Church
12191 Mill Rd.
Lillian "Pat" Gutman


Lillian "Pat" Gutman

Colerain Twp. - Lillian "Pat" Gutman (nee Haas), beloved wife of the late John D. Gutman. Devoted mother of Louise (Kenn) Yates, John (Kathy) Gutman Jr., Michael (Beckie) Gutman, Patty (Bruce) Grabow and Laura (Glenn) Tuttle. Loving grandmother of Nicole (Derek) Gutman, Kendra (Tavo) Cueva, Joanna Yates, Jonathan (Erica) Gutman, Sean Stinson and Krista Tuttle. Great grandmother of 4. Dear sister of the late Alice Crawford, late Earl Haas and late Evelyn Haas. Pat passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation at St. John Neumann Church, 12191 Mill Rd. on Monday (May 13) from 10am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Neumann Church. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 8, 2019
