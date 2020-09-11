1/
Lillian Lueders
Lillian Lueders

Lillian M. Lueders (nee Reuter), cherished wife of the late Richard J. Lueders Sr., beloved mother of Kimberly A. LaVoy, Richard J. Lueders Jr. and wife Susan, devoted grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 7. Passed away September 7, 2020 at 10:45am in Plano, Texas. Age 98 years. Graveside Services will be held at Baltimore Pike Cemetery, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Due to the pandemic, immediate family only will attend and will be contacted. The family will hold a Celebration of Life/Memorial Service the following spring for anyone who would like to attend. The date will be announced after the first of next year. Donations to St. John Westminster Union Church, 1085 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45233 or the charity of your choice. Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 922-1010
