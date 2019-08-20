Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Nieszel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Nieszel

Add a Memory
Lillian M. Nieszel Obituary
Lillian M. Nieszel

Cincinnati - Nieszel, Lillian M. Beloved wife of the late John F. Nieszel, devoted mother of Jeanne (Pat) Pachuta and Carol (Tom) Slager, dear grandmother of Jason (Meagan) and Ryan Pachuta, Jenna (Elliott) Nichols, Matt and Stephanie Slager, great grandmother of Grant, Teague, Lennon, Bryce, Sylvie, Tyler and Lyla, sister of Babe Kinnemeyer. Died Aug. 17, 2019. Age 93. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Wednesday Aug. 21 at 10:00 AM. Friends may visit at the church on Wednesday from 9-10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . T. P. White and Sons Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now