Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Stoeppel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Stoeppel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. Stoeppel Obituary
Lillian M. Stoeppel

Colerain Twp. - STOEPPEL

Lillian M. (nee McDaniel); Beloved wife of the late Henry Stoeppel Jr.; Devoted mother of Henry (Susan) Stoeppel II, Mike (Tina) Stoeppel and John (Patti) Stoeppel; Dear grandmother of Cindy (Steve), Amanda, Shelby, Marcus (Madison), Katie (Matt), Cody (Taryn), Ben, Becca and 6 great grandchildren; Sister of Virginia (the late Frank) Buechel, Charles (Lil) McDaniel and John (Santa) McDaniel; Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; Passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at the age of 92; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon with burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery; Donations may be sent to Crayons to Computers, 1350 Tennessee Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45220; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
Download Now