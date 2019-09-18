|
Lillian M. (nee McDaniel); Beloved wife of the late Henry Stoeppel Jr.; Devoted mother of Henry (Susan) Stoeppel II, Mike (Tina) Stoeppel and John (Patti) Stoeppel; Dear grandmother of Cindy (Steve), Amanda, Shelby, Marcus (Madison), Katie (Matt), Cody (Taryn), Ben, Becca and 6 great grandchildren; Sister of Virginia (the late Frank) Buechel, Charles (Lil) McDaniel and John (Santa) McDaniel; Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; Passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at the age of 92; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12 Noon with burial to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery; Donations may be sent to Crayons to Computers, 1350 Tennessee Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45220; Condolences may be sent to www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019