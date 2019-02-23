Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
Lillian Sies Obituary
Lillian Sies

Williamsburg - Sies, Lillian A. (nee Mohrfield) age 90 of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior on February 18, 2019. Loving wife of Clifford Sies. Devoted mother of Daniel (Melissa), Daryl (Sandra), Barry and Brian (Lori) Sies. Sister of the late Alfred, Glenn and Lester Mohrfield. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to Living the Word Christian Church, 402 West Plane St., Bethel, OH 45106. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019
