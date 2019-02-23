|
|
Lillian Sies
Williamsburg - Sies, Lillian A. (nee Mohrfield) age 90 of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior on February 18, 2019. Loving wife of Clifford Sies. Devoted mother of Daniel (Melissa), Daryl (Sandra), Barry and Brian (Lori) Sies. Sister of the late Alfred, Glenn and Lester Mohrfield. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Monday, February 25, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to Living the Word Christian Church, 402 West Plane St., Bethel, OH 45106. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 23, 2019