Lillie Friedhoff (nee Hoeweler)
Cincinnati - wife of the late Richard W. Friedhoff for 66 years. Mother of Robert (Karen), Donald (the late Carol) Friedhoff and Nancy (the late Tim) Merkle. Sister of the late Flora (Milton) Keiser, Edward (Dorothy), Wilbur (Martha) and (Bertha) Hoeweler and Ruth Hoeweler, sister in law of Esther Friedhoff, grandmother of 6, great grandmother of 8, member of Matthew United Church of Christ. Lillie passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 96. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Avenue, College Hill, 45224 on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM. Donations may be made to Maple Knoll Hospice, 11100 Springfield Pike, 45246. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 8, 2019