Linda A. Boehner
Linda A. Boehner

Morrow - Linda A. Boehner. Wife of 59 years to Fred L. Boehner. Loved mother of Jennifer L. Currie (Doug) of Waynesville, OH and Jeffrey L. Boehner of Dallas, TX. Grandmother of Elizabeth Begley of Waynesville, OH and Robert Begley (Kirah) of Strongsville, OH. Great grandmother of Kayda and Lucy Begley of Strongsville, OH. Preceded in death by her siblings Gene Leedy, Patricia Jordan and Roslyn Evans. Graduate of Worthington High School in 1957 and Christ Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. Worked for Bethesda North Hospital for over 20 years. Loved her family, friends, and the beautiful gardens she developed at their home in Morrow, OH. She was an active member of Prince of Peace Church in Loveland, where private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, Matthew 25 Ministries, or to a charity of your choice. tuftsschildmeyer.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
