Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Linda Barthel
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
5222 North Bend Rd.
View Map
Green Township - Linda Barthel (nee Steinker). Loving mother of Tracy (Alex) Cassinelli and Michael (Beth) Jones. Devoted grandmother of Elena, Jeremy, J.D., Madison, Brett, and Xander. Beloved sister of David (Marcia) Steinker, Gary (Carol) Steinker, Mary Ann Steinker, and Diane (Kevin) Schmitz. Died March 15, 2019. Age 69. A Gathering of friends will be Tuesday, Mar. 19th from 5 - 7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Wed., Mar. 20th at 11:00AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church 5222 North Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easterseals (www.easterseals.com/gc/) 2901 Gilbert Ave. Cinti., OH 45206. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
