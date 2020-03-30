Services
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
Linda Kay Smith


1958 - 2020
Norwood - Linda, beloved mother of Michael (Chassity) and Cody (Crystal) Love, cherished grandma of Chloe, Nevaeh and Brielle, adored sister of Vernon Pennington, Phyllis Martin, Faris Eppard, Marion Pennington and the late Marshall Smith, special friend of Barry Hammond. Passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 61. Residence Norwood. Services will be private and for immediately family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
