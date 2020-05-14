Linda L. (Sigman) Hubbard
Lebanon - Linda L. (Sigman) Hubbard, 68, of Lebanon, Ohio, went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 12, 2020 at her home. She was born in Shelbyville, IN to Bruce and Ethel (Waddle) Sigman on November 21, 1951. She was preceded in death by her mother and her husband, Paul Hubbard whom she married on October 12, 1995. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Milford before moving to Lebanon. She taught Sunday School and mentored many ladies while there. After moving she attended and became a member the First Baptist Church of Springboro where she taught a ladies Sunday School Class and again mentored to many ladies leading some to salvation. She was definitely one of God's faithful servants. She graduated from Hauser Jr and Sr High School and completed her degree from Bob Jones University. After graduation she went on to be a missionary to college campus' through Christian Challenge in Indianapolis, IN. She is survived by her father, Bruce Sigman, sisters, Janice Watson, Arlene Dailey, Shirley Wiseman, RoxAnn Loyd; brothers, Don Sigman and John Sigman; caregivers, Lisa Jones, Elaine Miller, Roberta Banks, Mitzi Combs, Sherri Newman, Connie Adams, Gail Rogers and many friends. She had been employed by Proctor & Gamble and did Marketing Research. She was a Mary Kay representative. Her retirement years were spent ministering to women in need. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bearing Precious Seed, 1369 Woodville Pike, Milford, Ohio 45150. Private Graveside Service will be held on Friday May 15. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date @ First Baptist Church of Springboro. Services will be held by Pastor Rick Carr. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 14 to May 17, 2020.