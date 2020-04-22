|
Linda Langland
Milford - Linda Alice Langland (nee Smith) joined her parents Harry and Alice Smith and her pet cats, dogs and horses in Heaven on April 21, 2020. She will be missed by her husband of 31 years David M. Langland, her sisters Marianne Starr and Laura Lee Buncher, also her sister in law and brother in law Nancy and Peter Georgeton and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please donate to any animal welfare fund or . A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Evans Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020