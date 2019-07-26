|
Linda Lawson
West Chester - (nee Bryant), passed away July 24, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Floyd A. Lawson; devoted mother of Angela (Norman) Ruth, J.C. Witt, Jeremy (Deana) Lawson, Elissa (Bob) Heilman and Celeste (Timothy) Werley; loving daughter of Clifford and the late Vivian Bryant; dear sister of Barbara Hembree, Tina Delay, Cindy Morris and the late Kelly Bryant; grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 1. Visitation Monday, July 29, 2019 from 10:30 AM until time of Funeral Service at 12:00 Noon at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 26, 2019