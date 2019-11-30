Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
(513) 681-7526
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:30 PM
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Tri County Chapel
11285 Princeton Pike
Cincinnati, OH 45246
View Map
Linda Rothwell Obituary
Linda Rothwell

Cincinnati - Linda Linville Rothwell, loving mother of Richard Jr., Jaime, Karen, Kevin (Gina), Brandon, and Cameron; daughter of Bill and the late Gloria Linville; grandmother to 6 grandchildren; sister to the late Bo. Passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 61. Visitation at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Tri County, 11285 Princeton Pike, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 1:30 until the time of service at 4:30 pm. Burial will be held at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the or to the .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
