Kenwood - Linda S., beloved sister of Debbie (Troy) Couch, and the late Larry Lushbaugh, loving aunt of Jared and Cameron Couch and Christina Bishop, devoted daughter of the late Theda and Jorge Lushbaugh. Linda graduated from South High School in Springfield, OH and continued her education at The University of Cincinnati, earning her bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees in Education. Linda was a former Spanish teacher, guidance counselor and Assistant Principal at Winton Woods High School, retiring in 2005 after 36 years of service. Linda passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 28th at the age of72. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 8th from 10AM until the time of the funeral service, 12Noon at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Interment will follow at Union Cemetery. If desired, donations may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN (38105) or , 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH (45229). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019