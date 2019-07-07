Services
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Lushbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda S. Lushbaugh


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Linda S. Lushbaugh Obituary
Linda S. Lushbaugh

Kenwood - Linda S., beloved sister of Debbie (Troy) Couch, and the late Larry Lushbaugh, loving aunt of Jared and Cameron Couch and Christina Bishop, devoted daughter of the late Theda and Jorge Lushbaugh. Linda graduated from South High School in Springfield, OH and continued her education at The University of Cincinnati, earning her bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees in Education. Linda was a former Spanish teacher, guidance counselor and Assistant Principal at Winton Woods High School, retiring in 2005 after 36 years of service. Linda passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 28th at the age of72. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 8th from 10AM until the time of the funeral service, 12Noon at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Interment will follow at Union Cemetery. If desired, donations may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis, TN (38105) or , 3229 Burnet Ave. Cincinnati, OH (45229). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now