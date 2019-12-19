|
Linda S. Murphy
Passed peacefully on December 18, 2019 at the age of 73. She is the loving mother of Chris (Kristi) Murphy. Cherished grandmother of CJ, Hunter, Lauren & Ryan. Devoted daughter of the late Lorraine and Richard Doyle and sister of the late Terri Peterson. Visitation Saturday December 21, from 4 PM until time of funeral service at 6 PM, all at the Dalbert Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home 2880 Boudinot Avenue Cincinnati, OH 45238. If desired, memorials may be made to Dachshund Rescue of Ohio. www.dwifuneralhome.com to donate, or express online condolences.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019