Linda S. Willett
Linda S. (Nee: Berding) Willett beloved wife of the late David Willett. Loving mother of Jenny (Brian) Allton, Christy (Jeff) Kiko and Jason (Stacey) Willett. Devoted grandmother of Jake, Zachary, Grace, Truman, Katy, Noah and Ashlee. Dear sister of Bill (Teri), Don and Paul (Kathy) Berding. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on November 20, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Visitation will be Mon. Nov. 25th from 12:00pm until the time of funeral services 2:00pm at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. If so desired memorials may be made to . www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019