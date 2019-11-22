Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Willett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda S. Willett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda S. Willett Obituary
Linda S. Willett

Linda S. (Nee: Berding) Willett beloved wife of the late David Willett. Loving mother of Jenny (Brian) Allton, Christy (Jeff) Kiko and Jason (Stacey) Willett. Devoted grandmother of Jake, Zachary, Grace, Truman, Katy, Noah and Ashlee. Dear sister of Bill (Teri), Don and Paul (Kathy) Berding. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Passed away on November 20, 2019 at the age of 65 years. Visitation will be Mon. Nov. 25th from 12:00pm until the time of funeral services 2:00pm at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. If so desired memorials may be made to . www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now