|
|
Linda S. Wright
Fishers - 76, of Fishers, Indiana, passed away April 24, 2020. She was born August 20, 1943 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late H. Nelson and Virginia (Witmeyer) Barnes. Linda and her late husband, Franklin Wright, Sr. owned and operated several small businesses until his passing, then later in life provided child care to several families.
Linda is survived by her son, Joseph (Julie) Wright; and her granddaughter, Ashley. She is also survived by Franklin's children, Franklin Wright, Jr., Andrew Wright and Gwen Huffsteder; and their children; as well as her sister, Jeane Bennett; and best friend from childhood, Judy (Jim) Johnson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Mortuaries & Crematory. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020