Linda Sue Davis
Linda Sue Davis

Colerain Twp - DAVIS

Linda Sue (nee Mayborg); Beloved wife of Daniel Davis. Loving daughter of Mary (nee Fields) Mayborg Parsons and the late Elmer Mayborg. Dear sister of Michael (the late Pam) Mayborg, William (the late Marcia) Mayborg, Gregory (Candice) Mayborg and Jeffrey (Jamie) Mayborg. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at the age of 67. Resident of Colerain Twp. Linda was the State Secretary of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary, lifelong member of Charles R. Gailey VFW Post 7340 and also Wesley Werner Post #513 F&AM. Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 from 11 AM until time of Funeral Service at 1 PM with burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mt. Healthy. Donations may be sent to the Marine Corps League Foundation, 2904 Cross Creek Dr. Cumming, GA 30040. Condolences may be expressed online to the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
AUG
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
AUG
31
Burial
Arlington Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
