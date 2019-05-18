Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard of Clairvaux
7130 Harrison Ave.
Cincinnati, OH
Linda Sue Nienaber


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Linda Sue Nienaber Obituary
Linda Sue Nienaber

Green Township - (Nee Steinmetz) Beloved wife of James J. Nienaber for 46 years. Loving mother of Brian (Kelli), and Douglas (Jennifer) Nienaber. Devoted grandmother of Kyle, Travis, Isaac, Alison, Leah, and Eric. Dear sister of Janet (the late Daniel) Leonhardt, Mark (Donna) Steinmetz, the late Joyce Beischel, and sister in law of Margaret (the late David) Ferguson, David (Kathy), Jack (Wendy) Nienaber, James Beischel, Chris Nienaber, the late Sister Mary Renee SND, and Raymond Nienaber. Also survived by her many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 70 years of age. Visitation on MONDAY at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on TUESDAY at St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Taylor Creek, at 10:00 AM. Please send flowers to someone you love or memorials may be made to St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, 7130 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45247. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 18, 2019
