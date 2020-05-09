Linda Upson
Newport - Linda Light Upson passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 5, 2020. In true Linda form her final gesture was a smile and for all of her family and friends this was one of her most endearing qualities; a never ending source of optimism and love for family and friends and a true love of life that inspired all she encountered. She lived to celebrate her 76th birthday on Saturday May 2nd and was able to celebrate that day with her children Nicki and David and with an outpouring of birthday wishes from family and friends.
Linda L. Light was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 2, 1944 as the daughter of Arthur Light Jr. and Helen Hutchinson Light. The family moved to Cincinnati when she was young and they were loving parents to her and her brother Jay, Arthur Light III. Helen and Arthur grew up in Cincinnati and instilled in them a deep love for family and friends, an enduring sense of optimism and hope, and a wonderful joy, laughter and love of life. Linda graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1962 and shortly there after married her high school sweetheart, David S. Upson Jr. They began their family on Ault View Avenue in Hyde Park in 1964 with the birth of their son David followed in 1967 with the birth of their daughter Katharine, fondly known as Nicki. Her children were the love of her life and they created a wonderful home life for them. Linda was very engaged in her children's upbringing and was a steady volunteer at their schools and in their activities. When David and Nicki developed an early childhood love for the game of soccer Linda enthusiastically jumped in to be one of the founding members of SAY Soccer in Cincinnati. She created a home that was the hub of the street's activity where everyone received her warm welcome and she was affectionately known as the "Mayor of Ault View".
Linda was always up for an adventure and for learning new things. After her children were grown she began exploring job opportunities and after several years of working for others she decided that she wanted to start her own company. In the early 1990's she began Upson and Company where she provided corporate gift and promotional materials to companies around the country. This was a great passion for her and combined all that she loved in helping others and developing great friendships with her clients.
She lived a full life with many ups and downs but always approached it with a positive sense of enthusiasm and a can do attitude that inspired everyone she touched. She was gifted at finding and sharing the humor in any situation and was always sharing funny stories and anecdotes with a big smile and an infectious laugh that filled any room. One of her greatest strengths was her optimism in the face of adversity. Never was this more apparent than in her battle over the last year with brain cancer. She never lost her optimism about fighting the battle with cancer and was an inspiration to all in her strength around this.
Linda was a beloved mother to Nicki and David Upson and his wife Carlyle Upson, proud grandmother to Stewart and Daphne Upson, dear sister-in law to Glenna Light and loving aunt to Holly and Drew Light. She is eternally grateful for the love and support of her greater family and friends. In light of the current conditions a memorial service is being planned for later this summer. Memorial donations may be directed to National Alliance for Mental Illness, nami.org or the Freestore Food Bank, freestorefoodbank.org. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Newport - Linda Light Upson passed away on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 5, 2020. In true Linda form her final gesture was a smile and for all of her family and friends this was one of her most endearing qualities; a never ending source of optimism and love for family and friends and a true love of life that inspired all she encountered. She lived to celebrate her 76th birthday on Saturday May 2nd and was able to celebrate that day with her children Nicki and David and with an outpouring of birthday wishes from family and friends.
Linda L. Light was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 2, 1944 as the daughter of Arthur Light Jr. and Helen Hutchinson Light. The family moved to Cincinnati when she was young and they were loving parents to her and her brother Jay, Arthur Light III. Helen and Arthur grew up in Cincinnati and instilled in them a deep love for family and friends, an enduring sense of optimism and hope, and a wonderful joy, laughter and love of life. Linda graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1962 and shortly there after married her high school sweetheart, David S. Upson Jr. They began their family on Ault View Avenue in Hyde Park in 1964 with the birth of their son David followed in 1967 with the birth of their daughter Katharine, fondly known as Nicki. Her children were the love of her life and they created a wonderful home life for them. Linda was very engaged in her children's upbringing and was a steady volunteer at their schools and in their activities. When David and Nicki developed an early childhood love for the game of soccer Linda enthusiastically jumped in to be one of the founding members of SAY Soccer in Cincinnati. She created a home that was the hub of the street's activity where everyone received her warm welcome and she was affectionately known as the "Mayor of Ault View".
Linda was always up for an adventure and for learning new things. After her children were grown she began exploring job opportunities and after several years of working for others she decided that she wanted to start her own company. In the early 1990's she began Upson and Company where she provided corporate gift and promotional materials to companies around the country. This was a great passion for her and combined all that she loved in helping others and developing great friendships with her clients.
She lived a full life with many ups and downs but always approached it with a positive sense of enthusiasm and a can do attitude that inspired everyone she touched. She was gifted at finding and sharing the humor in any situation and was always sharing funny stories and anecdotes with a big smile and an infectious laugh that filled any room. One of her greatest strengths was her optimism in the face of adversity. Never was this more apparent than in her battle over the last year with brain cancer. She never lost her optimism about fighting the battle with cancer and was an inspiration to all in her strength around this.
Linda was a beloved mother to Nicki and David Upson and his wife Carlyle Upson, proud grandmother to Stewart and Daphne Upson, dear sister-in law to Glenna Light and loving aunt to Holly and Drew Light. She is eternally grateful for the love and support of her greater family and friends. In light of the current conditions a memorial service is being planned for later this summer. Memorial donations may be directed to National Alliance for Mental Illness, nami.org or the Freestore Food Bank, freestorefoodbank.org. Stith Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 9 to May 10, 2020.