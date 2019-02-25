|
Linnea J. Klendworth
West Chester - (nee Furman), age 71, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Doug Klendworth, and two daughters, Kourtney Klendworth and Krystal Kleine. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26 from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am in the Chapel at Christ's Church, 5165 Western Row, Mason, OH 45040. Donations may be directed to oceanpointeri.com/greater. Visit MuellerFuneralS.com for more information
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 25, 2019