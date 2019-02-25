Services
Mueller Parker Funeral Home - Mason
6791 Tylersville Road
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel at Christ's Church
5165 Western Row
Mason, OH
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at Christ's Church
5165 Western Row
Mason, OH
West Chester - (nee Furman), age 71, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Doug Klendworth, and two daughters, Kourtney Klendworth and Krystal Kleine. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 26 from 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am in the Chapel at Christ's Church, 5165 Western Row, Mason, OH 45040. Donations may be directed to oceanpointeri.com/greater. Visit MuellerFuneralS.com for more information
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 25, 2019
