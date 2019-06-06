Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
West Chester Church of the Nazarene
7951 Tylersville Rd.
West Chester, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linnie Beatty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linnie Beatty

Obituary Condolences

Linnie Beatty Obituary
Linnie Beatty

West Chester - Linnie Beatty (nee Esco) age 91, passed away on June 4, 2019, beloved wife of the late Carl Beatty, devoted mother of Patricia (Jerry) Bone, David (Glenda) Beatty and Denise (Ron) Cain, loving grandmother of 7 and great- grandmother of 11. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 11:00am at West Chester Church of the Nazarene. 7951 Tylersville Rd. West Chester, Ohio 45069. In lieu of Flowers, please send donations to on Linnie's behalf. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now