Reading - Lisa Ann Edwards, beloved daughter of Alfred L. and the late Mary Ann Edwards (née Moree). Loving aunt to Michael and Rebecca Oswald. Dear friend to many. Dedicated to her church and volunteer work for many different organizations. Lisa passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at age 59. She is deeply missed. Visitation 10AM Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading, 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215. Private Funeral Service to follow at 12PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in honor of Lisa to Washington United Church of Christ or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 681-7526
