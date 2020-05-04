Lisa Ann Edwards



Reading - Lisa Ann Edwards, beloved daughter of Alfred L. and the late Mary Ann Edwards (née Moree). Loving aunt to Michael and Rebecca Oswald. Dear friend to many. Dedicated to her church and volunteer work for many different organizations. Lisa passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at age 59. She is deeply missed. Visitation 10AM Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading, 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, OH 45215. Private Funeral Service to follow at 12PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made in honor of Lisa to Washington United Church of Christ or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store