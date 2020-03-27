|
Lisa Ann Scott
Age 60, passed away surrounded by her family on March 25, 2020. She was the loving mother of Billy R. Benz and Daniel J. Benz, proud Lili of Noah, Autumn, Natalie, Jillian, and Nathan, cherished sister of John (Malvina) Benz, Michael (Karen) Benz, and Dan (Bill Duffy) Benz, and dear friend of Julie Faber, Susan Levy, and Kathy Booth. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Benz and a brother Steve Benz. A Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date. If desired, family suggests memorial contributions be directed in Lisa's honor to the , Ovarian Cancer Research, 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. Please share memories at craver-riggs.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020