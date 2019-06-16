|
|
Lloyd Brewer
Maineville - Lloyd Brewer of Maineville. Beloved husband of Virginia Brewer, the late Mina Brewer, and the late Joann Brewer. Loving father of James Brewer, Lloyd Brewer, Floyd Brewer, Teresa Moll, and the late Roberta Branham. Proud grandfather of 16 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and many great great grandchildren. Cherished son of the late Edward & Nellie Hammonds and the late Taylor Brewer. Dear brother of Donna Supe, Naomi Hammonds, the late Floyd Hammonds and the late Sue Wilson. Passed away June 12, 2019 at the age of 89. Family and friends will be received from 5:30-8:30 PM on Friday, June 21 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N Riverside Ave, Loveland, OH 45140, where services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 22. Interment Plainview Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019