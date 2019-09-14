Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
Lloyd Douglas Evans

Lloyd Douglas Evans Obituary
Lloyd Douglas Evans

Delhi Twp. - beloved husband of Linda Evans (nee Short), loving father of Jeff (Missy), Danny (Kim) and Lisa (Jaye), grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren, brother of Steve (Ginger) and Kathy (John), several nieces and nephews and many friends. Vietnam Veteran. Passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at age 71. Visitation Monday 11 AM until time of Blessing at 1 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 14, 2019
