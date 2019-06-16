Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Lloyd L. "Lefty" Pitman Jr. Obituary
Lloyd L. "Lefty" Pitman, Jr.

Finneytown - Lloyd Leonard Pitman, Jr. "Lefty" died Wednesday, June 13, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dolly (Wood) Pitman; son, Mark Pitman; son, J. Michael Pitman (Mary) and daughter, Lori L. Kleiman (Joe). Grandchildren Lindsey Parks, Colton Pitman, Paige Pitman Conway (Brandon), Chase Pitman, Connor Pitman, Michael and Samuel Osterwisch; six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Lloyd was born on September 21, 1926 to Lloyd Pitman, Sr. and Elizabeth (Scolic) Pitman in Lonaconing, MD. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, John and Charles. He grew up in Bellaire, OH and graduated from the University of Cincinnati where he played Center on the UC Bearcat football team. He worked at Kahn's Meat Packing Co. for 16 years. He received a Master's Degree from Xavier University. Employed by Cincinnati Technical College (Cincinnati State College) as one of the four original instructors, teaching Principles of Marketing, Business Management and Business Law until his retirement in 1994. He enjoyed golf, old movies, watching his Bearcats, was a former captain and member of the C Club and loved telling endless stories of growing up in a small town. A loving, always there, kind, giving, generous man who never had an unkind word for anyone. He loved his family and was a blessing for all who had the chance to know him. Visitation will be held at Neidhard Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Avenue, Mt. Healthy on Tuesday June 18 from 11 AM until time of funeral service at 1 PM. Memorials may be directed to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be expressed to the family at neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019
