1/
Lois Bacher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Bacher

Green Twp. - Lois Anne Bacher (nee Lehker), beloved wife of William Bacher. Devoted mother of Kathi (Kevin) McQuillan, Kym (Mike) Meisner, Kelli (David) Pille and Kristi (Scott) Harbert. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Jerry (Marlene) Lehker and the late Jack (Dinah) Lehker. Lois passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 84. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (August 25) from 10am-11:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Frederick Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Ann Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frederick Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved