Lois Bacher

Green Twp. - Lois Anne Bacher (nee Lehker), beloved wife of William Bacher. Devoted mother of Kathi (Kevin) McQuillan, Kym (Mike) Meisner, Kelli (David) Pille and Kristi (Scott) Harbert. Loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Dear sister of Jerry (Marlene) Lehker and the late Jack (Dinah) Lehker. Lois passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 84. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (August 25) from 10am-11:30am, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
