Lois Fox
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Fox

Cincinnati - Lois Sanders Fox passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Lois is the loving wife to Dr. John Philip Fox, mother to John Fox, Julie Fox Dearing and Cindy Fox Stiffler, grandmother to Ryan (Laura) Dearing, Alan Dearing, Matthew (Mikayla) Owens and Jennifer (Sean) O'Brien and great-grandmother to 4. Lois is a graduate of Ohio State University. She taught at Wyoming Schools. Private service will be on Saturday, May 30th at Spring Grove Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved