Lois Fox



Cincinnati - Lois Sanders Fox passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 93. Lois is the loving wife to Dr. John Philip Fox, mother to John Fox, Julie Fox Dearing and Cindy Fox Stiffler, grandmother to Ryan (Laura) Dearing, Alan Dearing, Matthew (Mikayla) Owens and Jennifer (Sean) O'Brien and great-grandmother to 4. Lois is a graduate of Ohio State University. She taught at Wyoming Schools. Private service will be on Saturday, May 30th at Spring Grove Funeral Home.









