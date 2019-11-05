Services
Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home
3155 Harrison Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-3022
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Teresa Benedicta-the Cross
Bright, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Teresa Benedicta-the Cross
Bright, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Harding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois J. (Molique) Harding

Add a Memory
Lois J. (Molique) Harding Obituary
Lois J. Harding (Molique)

Cincinnati - loving wife of the late Don Harding, Sr. Loving mother of Julie (Jeff) Maurer, Douglas (Jodi) and the late Don "Donnie" Harding. Devoted grandma of 7, great grandma of 5. Sister of the late Jerry and Jack Molique and Sr. Mary Agnes. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Passed November 3, 2019 age 83. Visitation Saturday 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. Teresa Benedicta-the Cross, Bright, IN. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Cemetery. Memorials may be made to , Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. For full obit check www.neidhardminges.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -