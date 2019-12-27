|
|
Lois J. Romans
Forest Park - (nee Gohs). Age 82. Passed away December 22, 2019. Loving mother of Karen (Ray) Lapping, Michael (Lisa) Washburn, Renee (Mark) Wright, and the late William Allen "Will" Romans. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of Sharon Daugherty, and the late Erv Gohs. Lois also leaves behind many dear friends & coworkers. She was a proud USPS retiree, was involved in many organizations; and was a big time hometown sports fan. A Celebration of Lois' Life will be held at Maple Knoll Village-Auditorium, 11100 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4pm-6pm. See vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020