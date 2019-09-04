Services
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
1668 State Route 28
Goshen, OH 45122
(513) 722-2430
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lois J. Tucker


1936 - 2019
Lois J. Tucker Obituary
Lois J. Tucker

Peebles - Lois J. (nee Morris) Tucker of Peebles, OH. Born on March 14, 1936 in North Bend, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Richard Joseph Tucker. Loving mother of Teri (Ken) Seibert, Jane (Michael Ellenberg) Tucker, Toni (DeWayne) Pelfrey and Paige (Becky) Tucker. Caring grandmother of Danielle (Dan) Bell, Jonathan Seibert, Zane (Sarah) Pelfrey, Christi Ader, Randi Hans, Kayse (Dustin Sowders) Roberts, Derek (Ashley) Woodall, Samuel Tucker, Alex Woodall and Hope Tucker. Proud great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Joe Mueller, Elizabeth Ann Metzger and the late Janet Wessler. Cherished daughter of the late Marion L. and Hilda K. (nee Kraus) Morris. Also survived by numerous relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Wednesday, September 11, 10 AM - 11 AM at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Montgomery, OH. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019
