|
|
Lois Knueven
West Chester - KNUEVEN, Lois M. (nee Huber). Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Knueven for 68 years. Loving mother of Tom (Teresa) and Kathy Knueven. Grandmother of Joe (Tracy), Matt (Beth), Emily and Michael (Jenni) Knueven. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Joyce (the late Carl) Lohstroh. Passed away February 4, 2019. Age 90. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Saturday from 10am until Funeral Service at 12 Noon. Memorial donations can be directed to . Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 8, 2019