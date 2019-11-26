Services
Green Township - beloved wife for 61 years to the late Anthony John Locore. Loving mother of Lisa (Rick) Weingartner and Marty Locore. Devoted grandmother of Andy (Jen) and Chris (Steph) Weingartner. Great grandmother of Blake, Reese, Lilly and Reid Weingartner. Dear cousin of Marian Horst; Along with other family and friends. Visitation at St. Jude Church (Bridgetown) Friday, Nov. 26 at 9:30am until time of Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Neidhardminges.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
