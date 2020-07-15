Lois Marie Walsh



Tyrone, GA - Lois Marie Walsh, 85, of Tyrone, GA (formerly of Cincinnati, OH) died peacefully, at home in her sleep, on July 8, 2020. Born to the late William H. & Clara (Pielage) Heileman on September 23, 1934.



Lois was a savvy business woman who retired from Procter & Gamble after 18+ years. She lived life to the fullest, traveling the world, fascinated by different people & their cultures. She enjoyed spending time with family & friends; loved the Arts, water aerobics, gardening & reading.



Lois is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William J. Walsh; daughter, Gwen Toepfert; sister, Linda Heileman; and brother, William C. Heileman.



Lois is survived by her children, Robert J. Toepfert, Vicki A. (Toepfert) Harris (Michael), Rick J. Toepfert, and Roger J. Toepfert (Lori); four step-children; ten grandchildren, Ashley G. & Ryan J. Toepfert, Christopher M. & Brandon M. Harris, Liam, Rafael & Evan Walsh, Alexander D. Escobedo, and Aaron J. & Lauren Walsh; two great-grandchildren; brother, Neal H. Heileman; sister, Janet (Heileman) Menkhaus; several nieces, nephews, and her beloved cat, Oliver.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.



A Celebration of Life will be held later in Cincinnati, OH.









