1/1
Lois Marie Walsh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Marie Walsh

Tyrone, GA - Lois Marie Walsh, 85, of Tyrone, GA (formerly of Cincinnati, OH) died peacefully, at home in her sleep, on July 8, 2020. Born to the late William H. & Clara (Pielage) Heileman on September 23, 1934.

Lois was a savvy business woman who retired from Procter & Gamble after 18+ years. She lived life to the fullest, traveling the world, fascinated by different people & their cultures. She enjoyed spending time with family & friends; loved the Arts, water aerobics, gardening & reading.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William J. Walsh; daughter, Gwen Toepfert; sister, Linda Heileman; and brother, William C. Heileman.

Lois is survived by her children, Robert J. Toepfert, Vicki A. (Toepfert) Harris (Michael), Rick J. Toepfert, and Roger J. Toepfert (Lori); four step-children; ten grandchildren, Ashley G. & Ryan J. Toepfert, Christopher M. & Brandon M. Harris, Liam, Rafael & Evan Walsh, Alexander D. Escobedo, and Aaron J. & Lauren Walsh; two great-grandchildren; brother, Neal H. Heileman; sister, Janet (Heileman) Menkhaus; several nieces, nephews, and her beloved cat, Oliver.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation.

A Celebration of Life will be held later in Cincinnati, OH.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory
135 Senoia Road
Peachtree City, GA 30269
7706319171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carmichael - Hemperley Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved