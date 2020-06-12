Lois N. (Nielson) Carmichael
Lois N. Carmichael (nee Nielson) beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Carmichael. Loving mother of Kathleen (Reid) LeMasters, Karen (Dave) Morehead, & John C. Carmichael. Devoted grandmother to 10. Memorial celebration held privately. Memorials may be made to Wellspring Employees Fund, 230 W. Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45215. T.P. White & Sons serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
