Lois Smith
Mason - Lois Elaine Smith (nee Breuer) beloved husband of the late Douglas D. Smith. Loving mother of Robin Smith and Heather Smith. Grandmother of Maribeth (Tyler) Wood, Kelsey Smith and Katherine Smith. Great grandmother of Tucker Hardy. Sister of Bruce Breuer and the late Barbara Bishop. Passed away December 14, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at The Christian Village at Mason 411 Western Row Rd, Mason, OH 45040 from 12 noon until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to T.C.M. International.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019