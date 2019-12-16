Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Smith

Add a Memory
Lois Smith Obituary
Lois Smith

Mason - Lois Elaine Smith (nee Breuer) beloved husband of the late Douglas D. Smith. Loving mother of Robin Smith and Heather Smith. Grandmother of Maribeth (Tyler) Wood, Kelsey Smith and Katherine Smith. Great grandmother of Tucker Hardy. Sister of Bruce Breuer and the late Barbara Bishop. Passed away December 14, 2019 at the age of 90. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at The Christian Village at Mason 411 Western Row Rd, Mason, OH 45040 from 12 noon until the time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to T.C.M. International.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -